Barnsley remain in the hunt for a new manager to replace Gerhard Struber, who left the club for New York Red Bulls. Here is an updated five candidates for the vacant position-

Darren Moore- The current Doncaster Rovers boss spent two years as a player at Barnsley and has emerged as a potential option for their managerial position now. The72 looked at why he would be a decent appointment by the Yorkshire side.

Hannes Wolf- The Tykes could try and bring a manager in from abroad again and Wolf is an option. He left Belgian outfit Genk last month having previously also managed in his native Germany at Borussia Dortmund II, Stuttgart and Hamburg.

Alexander Zorniger- His name has cropped up over the past day or so. The 53-year-old has been available since parting company with Danish side Brondby in February last year, having also managed the likes of Leipzig and Stuttgart in the past.

Danny Cowley- He was harshly sacked by Huddersfield Town at the end of last season despite keeping the Terriers in the Championship. The ex-Lincoln City boss will be waiting for the right opportunity to get back into the dugout. Could Barnsley make a move for him?

Markus Schopp- The former Austria international is currently the manager of TSV Hartberg and has been for the past two years. He, like Struber had before moving to Oakwell, has spent his whole coaching career in the Austrian Bundesliga.





Who do you want, Barnsley fans?