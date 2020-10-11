According to a snippet in the Daily Star, Newcastle United and Fulham have the intention of challenging West Ham United for Said Benrahma, a player that the Hammers have purportedly entered a £17m bid for according to website 90MIN.

90MIN’s Adam Aladay wrote that the Londoners have “made their move” by offering the Bees “£17m plus add-ons” in a move that was laid down Friday evening. Sky Sports, who somewhat support this report, said in an article of their own that it could be a deal eventually worth up to £30m.

90MIN goes on to say that whilst a bid may have gone in for the jet-heeled Algerian, it is not one that parent club Brentford have responded to. The Bees value him closer to £25m.

That £17m bid from West Ham is the only bid on the table for the Algerian who caused a degree of consternation during the main window with his behaviour and self-promotion videos of him enjoying a taste of the high-life at a villa in France. This was said to be enough to put one interested side, Leeds United, off the trail.

Benrahma has lit up the Sky Bet Championship since he arrived in a £1.5m for from French side OGC Nice. Since arriving at Brentford, Benrahma has made 94 appearances for the Bees, scoring 30 goals and providing 27 assists.

17 of those goals, and 9 of those assists came last season in a 2019/20 campaign that came so close to seeing Brentford gain promotion; the Bees losing out to Fulham in the Play-Off Final at Wembley. He’s scored two goals for Brentford in the Carabao Cup this season, coincidentally against Fulham.

As it stands at the moment, West Ham’s bid is said to be the only bid that has been submitted for the talented Algerian international. However, the Hammers will be looking over their shoulder if Newcastle United and Fulham are mooted to be considering a move of their own.

Is Said Benrahma good enough to play in the Premier League?