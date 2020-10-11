West Bromwich Albion are expected to sign a striker before the end of the transfer deadline, according to a report by the Express and Star.

Their main target is Huddersfield Town’s Karlan Grant, but they may turn to Watford pair Troy Deeney and Andre Gray.

The news that the Baggies are expected to land a new forward this week is a boost to Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday’s pursuit of Charlie Austin and Kenneth Zohore respectively.

West Brom are looking to offload the out-of-favour striking duo and will be more inclined to once they have more options up top.

Austin, who is 31 years old, has been in talks with Derby over a move back down to the Championship, as per The72. The Rams are desperate to bring in a new striker before the transfer window shuts next Friday.

The ex-Swindon Town, Burnley, QPR and Southampton man fits the bill for Phillip Cocu’s side and is a proven goal scorer. He has bagged 257 goals in 485 games in his career to date.

Sheffield Wednesday are also eager to sharpen their attacking options over the coming days and their interest in Zohore has been well-documented over recent weeks.

The ex-Denmark Under-21 international only signed for West Brom last year but could be set to leave the Hawthorns just one season into the four-year contract he penned.

Derby and Wednesday will be monitoring the Baggies’ transfer progress this week in their pursuits of Austin and Zohore. If Slaven Bilic’s side land Grant, Deeney or Gray, then the pair may be on their way back down into the second tier before Friday.

