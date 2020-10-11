QPR and Sheffield Wednesday are ‘plotting’ moves for Cardiff City defender Aden Flint, according to a report by Football Insider.

The centre-back has fallen out-of-favour with the Bluebirds and could leave before the end of the transfer window.

Flint, who is 31 years old, only signed for the Welsh side last summer from Middlesbrough and has since made 30 appearances for them, chipping in with five goals.

He still has two years left on his deal at the Cardiff City Stadium but has caught the eye of fellow Championship sides QPR and Sheffield Wednesday.

Flint is a vastly experienced defender in the Football League and has racked up 397 appearances so far in his career.

The 6ft 5inc man started out in non-league at Alfreton Town before Swindon Town swooped to sign him in 2011. He then spent two years at the County Ground prior to his move to Bristol City.

Flint became an instant with the Robins and went onto spend five seasons there, scoring an impressive 38 goals in 246 games from centre-back.

Middlesbrough paid £7 million (as per Transfermarkt) to land him in 2018 after their relegation from the Premier League but sold him to Cardiff after just one season.

Flint is now being linked with another move, with QPR and Sheffield Wednesday eyeing a potential swoop for him before next Friday’s transfer deadline.

Both the Hoops and the Owls are not believed to be finished in the transfer window just yet.

In other QPR news, they saw a second bid for Southend United striker Charlie Kelman rejected earlier this week, as covered by The72.

