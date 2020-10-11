Watford are prepared to ‘listen to offers’ for Craig Dawson, as detailed in a report by The Athletic.

The defender has fallen down the pecking order at Vicarage Road behind the likes of William Troost-Ekong, Francisco Sierralta and Ben Wilmot, meaning he is available to leave the Championship side before next Friday’s transfer deadline.

West Ham United are keeping tabs on him as they look for another centre-back and could throw him a Premier League lifeline. Burnley are also in the frame and may seek to lure Dawson back up north.

Dawson only moved to Watford last summer but couldn’t prevent the Hertfordshire side getting relegated to the second tier in his first season at the club. He has since only played once under new boss Vladimir Ivic so far this term.

The experienced defender started his career in non-league with Radcliffe Borough before he was snapped up by Rochdale in 2009.

West Brom then signed him in August 2010 after an impressive campaign in League Two but loaned him back out to Spotland for another year. Dawson scored a combined 22 goals from defence in his two seasons with the Dale.

He had a brief loan stint at Bolton Wanderers in 2013 before establishing himself as a key player at the Hawthorns.

Dawson spent nine years in the Midlands, making 225 appearances and chipping in with 15 goals. He switched to Watford last year but could be on the move away now, with West Ham and Burnley potential destinations over the next week.

