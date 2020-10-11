According to website 90MIN, and somewhat supported by an article on the SkySport website, West Ham look to be closing in on a deal for Brentford’s flying Algerian wing star, Said Benrahma.

90MIN’s Adam Aladay writes that the Hammers are hoping to nail down Benrahma during the run-up to the domestic window closing on Friday next.

To that end, the Londoners have “made their move” by offering the Bees “£17m plus add-ons” in a move that was laid down Friday evening. Sky Sports report that it could be a deal eventually worth up to £30m.

90MIN goes on to say that whilst a bid may have gone in for the jet-heeled Algerian, it is not one that parent club Brentford have responded to. The Bees value him closer to £25m.

Yet, it is the only bid on the table for a player who has lit up the Sky Bet Championship since he arrived in a £1.5m for from French side OGC Nice. Since arriving at Brentford, Benrahma has made 94 appearances for the Bees, scoring 30 goals and providing 27 assists.

17 of those goals and 9 of those assists came in last season’s Championship when it was a case of so close but no cigar as Brentford lost out at Wembley to rivals Fulham in the Play-Off Final.

Leeds United were a side said to be heavily in for the much-fancied wing star. The Whites had serious interest but were said to have been put off by his flamboyant lifestyle and social media shenanigans.

Commenting more precisely on the matter, The Athletic’s Hay says of the diminished Leeds United interest:

“It was mentioned to me by a couple of people that they hadn’t been overly thrilled with the video of Benrahma on social media of him playing volleyball in his swimming pool at this huge villa. The question arose of what his temperament was going to be like and how he’d fit into the dressing room. ”



As it stands, the Whites have what they are satisifed with and it looks like they will not be pursuing an interest in the Brentford star. That leaves West Ham as the only ‘committed’ outfit in the chase for a player whose talents are surely deserving of an appearance on the big stage.

