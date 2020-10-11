EA Sports really have cornered the market in console sports games, with their FIFA series leading the way. Football games have definitely come a long way since Chris Kamara’s Street Soccer graced the Playstation 1.

Every release of the new iteration of FIFA is met with fanfare and heralds as fans clamour to grab a copy and fire up their console with their favoured teams or custom-built squads.

The latest version of EA’s football juggernaut came out October 6 and is already flying off the shelves – as one would expect.

Here are the top 10, highest-rated OVR players in the Sky Bet League One competition.

10 – Reece James (LB – Doncaster) OVR 69 POT 71: Former Manchester United youth player James arrived at the Keepmoat last July and has gone on to make 38 appearances for Rovers scoring 2 goals and providing 3 assists.

9 – Lee Evans (CDM/CM – Wigan Athletic) OVR 69 POT 73: Evans arrived at the Latics in January 2019 from Sheffield United. He has 98 games under his belt, scoring 7 goals and 15 assists.

8 – Reece Burke (CB – Hull City) OVR 69 POT 75: 24-year-old Burke came up through the youth system at West Ham and was a £1.5m signing for the Tigers in mid-July 2018. He’s made 78 appearances for the East Yorkshire side.

7 – Ronan Curtis (LM – Portsmouth) OVR 69 POT 75: Portsmouth brought the Irish youngster to English football in July 2018 from Derry City. Since arriving at Pompe, he’s gone on to make 100 appearances, scoring 27 goals and adding 24 assists,

6 – Aiden McGeady (LM – Sunderland) OVR 70 POT 70: Veteran McGeady made his name with Celtic and later Everton before a £250,000, 2017 move to the Black Cats. He’s made 98 appearances for Sunderland, scoring 27 goals and adding 13 assists.

5 – Ben Watson (CDM/CM – Charlton) OVR 70 POT 70: 35-year-old veteran Watson was a late-September free transfer from Nottingham Forest. Only just starting out his Addicks career, he has three games under his belt.

4 – Marcus Maddison (CAM/RM – Charlton) OVR 70 POT 71: Lethal attacking-midfielder Maddison decided not to accept a new deal at Peterborough and was snapped up as a free agent by Charlton. He’s accrued 213 games, 52 goals and 76 assists at League One level.

3 – Ben Whiteman (CDM – Doncaster) OVR 70 POT 76: Whiteman has been at the Keepmoat since a mid-January move from Sheffield United in 2018. Including loan moves from the Blades, Whiteman has made 142 appearance for the South Yorkshire side, scoring 17 goals and adding 10 assists.

2 – Jordy de Wijs (CB – Hull City) OVR 71 POT 74: 25-year-old De Wijs has been a Tiger since a £360,000 move in mid-July from PSV Eindhoven. The former Holland Under-21 international has turned out 72 times with Hull, scoring 3 goals and adding 4 assists.

1 – Dillon Phillips (GK – Charlton) OVR 71 POT 76: 25-year-old Phillips has come up through the ranks at The Valley. Since making the breakthrough to the first tem, the London-born stopper has 102 appearances for the Addicks, conceding 120 goals and keeping 28 clean sheets.

Have EA Sports got this top 10 list right for highest rated League One players?