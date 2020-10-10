According to Phil Hay in his latest eponymous podcast, Leeds United may have pulled the plug on interest in Brentford’s Said Benrahma due to doubts over his temperament.

The Algerian, who Brentford paid a paltry £1.5m for from French side OGC Nice, has made 94 appearances for the Bees, scoring 30 goals and providing 27 assists.

17 of those goals and 9 of those assists came in last season’s Championship when it was a case of so close but no cigar as Brentford lost out at Wembley to rivals Fulham in the Play-Off Final.

It was widely reported that Benrahma was on Leeds United’s radar as they looked to stock up for the Premier League. However, the West Yorkshire side didn’t push for a deal bearing in mind the widely-stated interest.

Commenting more precisely on the matter, The Athletic’s Hay says of the diminished Leeds United interest:



“It was mentioned to me by a couple of people that they hadn’t been overly thrilled with the video of Benrahma on social media of him playing volleyball in his swimming pool at this huge villa. The question arose of what his temperament was going to be like and how he’d fit into the dressing room. ”



That video (below), the one alluded to above seems to glorify his ‘Money’ lifestyle much in the vein of those social media videos put out by the likes of boxer Floyd Mayweather.

Hay also adds that it appears that it isn’t just the Whites who have gotten cold feet over the talented Algerian and his behaviour. In his podcast, Hay also adds:



“It’s not only Leeds that haven’t bothered there, nobody else has done anything with him.”



As it stands, Algerian flyer Benrahma is a Brentford play and is destined to another half-season stint in the Sky Bet Championship if no-one comes in for him by the domestic deadline on October 16.

Is Said Benrahma's lifestyle really such a hindrance to a big move from Brentford?