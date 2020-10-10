EA Sports really have cornered the market in console sports games, with their FIFA series leading the way. Football games have definitely come a long way since Chris Kamara’s Street Soccer graced the Playstation 1.

Every release of the new iteration of FIFA is met with fanfare and heralds as fans clamour to grab a copy and fire up their console with their favoured teams or custom-built squads.

The latest version of EA’s football juggernaut came out October 6 and is already flying off the shelves – as one would expect.

Many players prefer to dive in and build custom squads and play online but there are players who prefer to play FIFA’s Career Mode. Here is a list of the top 10 players from League One that gamers can improve ranked by their POT improvement scores.

10 – Rayaan Tulloch (ST/LW – Doncaster – on loan from West Brom) OVR 60 POT 78 (POT improvement +18): 19-year-old West Brom youngster Tulloch is very highly rated by the Baggies having come up through the ranks at the club. Two games into his loan spell at the Keepmoat, he has provided one assist.

9 – Dylan Levitt (CM/CDM – Charlton – on loan from Manchester United) OVR 63 POT 81 (POT improvement +18): 19=year-old Welshman Levitt signed on at Manchester United as a schooboy. He’s made three appearances for Lee Bowyer’s Charlton in League One.

8 – Brennan Johnson (CAM/CM – Lincoln City – on loan from Nottingham Forest) OVR 59 POT 78 (POT improvement +19): 19-year-old Forest youngster Johnson is another starlet out on loan in League One. He’s made 2 assists in his first two League One games.

7 – Scott Robertson (CDM/CM – Gillingham – on loan from Celtic) OVR 62 POT 81 (POT improvement +19): On loan from Scottish giants Celtic, Robertson made 1 assist in his first three appearances fro Gillingham this season.

6 – Scott High (CM – Shrewsbury – on loan from Huddersfield Town) OVR 57 POT 77 (POT improvement +20): On loan from the Terriers, High has made seven appearances in total for the Shrews across all competitions – scoring in the Carabao Cup loss at Middlesbrough.

5 – Indiana Vassilev (LW/RW/ST – Burton Albion – on loan from Aston VIlla): OVR 62 POT 82 (POT improvement +20): American youth international Vassilev is on loan with the Brewers from Premier League side Aston Villa. He’s featured in three League One games so far, all as a substitute.

4 – Gavin Bazunu (GK – Rochdale – on loan from Manchester City) OVR 60 POT 82 (POT improvement +22): 18-year-old Bazunu has been installed as Rochdale’s first-choice keeper this season. The youngster has been an ever-present so far, conceding 8 goals and keeping one clean sheet.

3 – Kwadwo Baah (RW/ST – Rochdale): OVR 56 POT 79 (POT improvement +23): 17-year-old Baah is seen as one for the future and has been at the Dale since being snapped up from Crystal Palace in 2017. Stepped up to the first team last season and has 15 appearances under his belt.

2 – Ricky-Jade Jones (ST/CAM/LW – Peterborough): OVR 59 POT 82 (POT improvement +23): 17-year-old Jones has been described as a ‘baller’ by some. A youth product at the Posh, he’s already gotten 17 appearances and 4 goals to his name.

1. Teddy Sharman-Lowe (GK – Burton Albion – on loan from Chelsea) OVR 53 POT 77 (POT improvement +24): 17-year-old Sharman-Lowe has two appearances for the Brewers, in the EFL Trophy and the Carabao Cup – conceding 3 goals in each.

Have EA Sports got this top 10 list right for POT improvement?