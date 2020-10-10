According to ESPN UK, Arsenal are set to loan out £27m teen defender William Saliba in order that the French youngster gets some game time under his young belt.

Saliba signed for the Gunners in a £multi-million deal from Ligue 1 side Saint-Etienne in late-July 2019 and was immediately loaned back to the French side.

However, Covid-19 and the resulting pandemic has gotten in the way of his development and he returned to Arsenal not having been exposed enough to first-team football.

Now, after 36 games for Saint-Etienne and just the single Under-23 game for Arsenal in the Premier League 2 competition, Arteta (above) is wanting him to gain exposure to football in the rough-and-tumble of the Sky Bet Championship.

ESPN’s James Olley states that Saliba “is set to join a Championship club” before Friday’s domestic deadline and continues by saying that “Watford and Brentford are among the possible destinations.”

Olley continues by referencing ‘sources’ and says that Arsenal wishes the talented Saliba to toughen up his defending of set pieces whilst also adding maturity to his style so that he’s not diving into tackles.

The Sky Bet Championship is definitely a league where the youngster will gain masses of experience against strong centre-forwards. It is also a league that would improve his overall defensive play.

Both sides mentioned, Watford and Brentford, play an intelligent style of football and the 19-year-old Frenchman would be a benefit to both sides. All that remains to be seen is which one will be the lucky one to land him on loan.

Where would be best for Arsenal to send William Saliba to improve his football?