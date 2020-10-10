Speaking on his most recent podcast, The Athletic writer Phil Hay gives an insight into the future of Leeds United defender Barry Douglas.

Leeds United brought in Barry Douglas after Wolves were promoted to the Premier League after they romped to the Championship title across the 2017/18 campaign.

The former Scotland international cost a meagre £3m and this was seen as something of a bargain for a player who’d shone for the Black Country outfit.

A stand-out season during the 2017/18 campaign at Molyneux saw him score 5 goals and provide a staggering 14 assists. On the back of such figures, much was expected of the Scot but it is safe to say that this expectation has failed to reach such lofty heights.

Douglas has featured in just 44 games for the Whites since signing on at the club, providing just 5 assists. deal. Whatever the reasoning, 31-year-old Douglas is entering the final eight months of his current deal at Elland Road.

Athletic writer Hay, once of the Yorkshire Evening Post, hints that it is likely that the Leeds United left-back will leave Elland Road. On this he says:



“The options are Watford and Blackburn (for Douglas). At this stage, Watford are keener and have made more effort to explore this deal and see what they can do.

Hay also thinks that it is likely that, having taken stock, Douglas will choose to bring his Leeds United adventure to an end. He adds:



“I think if they become more serious and are there to be had, given that Douglas’ deal is up in a year, it would surprise me if he said no to that.”

For Douglas, it looks like a decision between Watford and Blackburn Rovers who are involved in a two-way tug-o-war where the Hornets hope to sting their adversary on the way to landing the Scottish defender.

Where should Barry Douglas go next in his football career?