The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has reported on Twitter (see tweet below) that free-agent winger Andre Green is “still an option” for Sheffield Wednesday as he looks to find himself a new club.

Don’t think he’s first choice. But an option. https://t.co/PMDCYXadRR — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) October 9, 2020

Following his release from Aston Villa earlier this summer, winger Andre Green has been linked with a move to the Championship. As covered here on The72, both Sheffield Wednesday and QPR have been credited with interest in Green.

Now, an update has emerged on Sheffield Wednesday’s rumoured interest in the free-agent winger. As per The Sun journalist Alan Nixon, Green is “an option” for the Owls but not their number one target as Garry Monk looks to add a new winger to his ranks.

Green, 22, would be a shrewd signing as a free agent. The winger has experience of playing in the Championship, also featuring in League One and in the Premier League. He would be able to join on the cheap given that he is not attached to any club so it will be interesting to see how his situation pans out amid interest from the Championship.

A product of Aston Villa’s youth academy, Green played 49 times for the club’s senior side. The winger picked up game time elsewhere during loan spells with Preston North End, Portsmouth and Charlton Athletic as well.

Sheffield Wednesday and QPR fans, would you like to see your club sign Green on a free transfer? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

