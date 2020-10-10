Speaking to the club’s official website, Swansea City attacker Andre Ayew has said he hopes to help the club’s new attacking arrivals and strike up good on-field relationships with the players.

A whole host of new attacking players have made the move to the Liberty Stadium this summer. Jamal Lowe, Viktor Gyokeres and Morgan Gibbs-White have all joined Steve Cooper’s attacking ranks over the course of the summer transfer window.

After a successful 2019/20 campaign, Swansea City man Andre Ayew is looking to hit similar form alongside his new teammates.

Ayew, who netted 18 goals across all competitions last season, has said that he is looking to get to know his attacking teammates to help build up similar on-pitch relationships to those he had last season alongside loan stars Rhian Brewster and Conor Gallagher. He said:

“We’re still working a lot on that understanding. We’re getting to know our movements. Before, I was playing with Rhian and Conor most of the time, they knew exactly how I moved but it took time.

“We’re still only four games in and we’re starting to understand our movements.

“Morgan has great quality, Jamal similarly – he’s a different sort of player but brings something different to the team. I’m very happy with what we have brought in so far. Viktor also showed what he can do – he’s strong and powerful.

“I need to find a way to put them in the best situations to be able to show what they can do. By doing that, it will also give me the chance to keep playing well.”

If Swansea City can emulate the same impressive attacking football that earned them a place in the play-offs, the South Wales side stand a good chance of doing again this season.

