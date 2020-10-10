Speaking to the Golden Tales Podcast, former Watford star Ashley Young has said that he would “walk” from Inter Milan to make a return to Watford.

Winger Ashley Young left Watford in January 2007 to join Aston Villa in a deal that brought an end to his 12-year affiliation with the Hornets. Since leaving Vicarage Road, Young has gone on to play at the top of the game on both a club and international level.

Now plying his trade in Italy with Inter Milan, Young has spoken on Watford’s Golden Tales Podcast to reflect on his time with the club. Young said that he would like to make a return to Vicarage Road if possible, saying he would “walk from Italy” to play at Watford again. He said:

“If I could go back and play there [at Watford] again, I would walk from Italy right now because it’s what I know, it’s where I come from and it’s what allowed me to be who I am and get where I am. It gave me a humble beginning.”

In his time with Watford, Young played in 107 games across all competitions for the club. In the process, he found the back of the net 22 times and laid on 10 assists.

Now 35, it will be interesting to see if Young makes a return to Watford before he calls it a day on his career. Watford fans, would you like to see Young make a return to Vicarage Road? Have your say in the poll below.

Would you like to see Young return to Watford?