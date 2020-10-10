According to a report from the Sheffield Star, Huddersfield Town defender Terence Kongolo is hoping that he can complete a move to Sheffield United before the end of the domestic window despite complications.

As covered here on The72, Huddersfield Town defender Terence Kongolo has been linked with a move away from the Terriers. A move to the Premier League has been rumoured, with former loan club Fulham and Sheffield United both said keen.

Now, an update has emerged regarding Sheffield United’s rumoured interest in Kongolo. The Sheffield Star has reported that Kongolo still wants to make a move amid rumours that a deal has hit complications.

Kongolo’s injury problems is said to be one of a number of factors complicating a deal. Last season, Kongolo suffered a foot injury and his recovery could scupper a move to Bramall Lane. Kongolo is keen to find out if a move will still be made, with the Dutchman hoping to make a Premier League return.

Sheffield United are in the market for a new defender after star man Jack O’Connell suffered a long-term injury. Chris Wilder is looking to bring someone in before the end of the domestic window, so it will be interesting to see how the club’s search for a new defender pans out.

The 26-year-old defender signed for Huddersfield Town in 2018 after a successful loan spell at the John Smith’s Stadium. Kongolo signed for a rumoured £17.5m (Sky Sports), so it will be interesting to see if the club can recoup that fee for him this summer. In total, he has played 60 times for the Terriers, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

