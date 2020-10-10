According to a report from the Manchester Evening News, Championship duo Norwich City and Reading are in talks over a deal for Manchester City’s young defender Joel Latibeaudiere.

Last month, we covered reports here on The72 regarding Championship interest in Manchester City starlet Joel Latibeaudiere. It was claimed that Luton Town, Bournemouth and Bristol City were all eyeing a deal for Latibeaudiere and now, further links have emerged.

As per a report from the Manchester Evening News, Norwich City and Reading are both looking to bring in Latibeaudiere. The Championship pair are said to be in talks with Latibeaudiere over a permanent deal, with Manchester City anticipating his departure before the domestic transfer window ends.

The report adds that a sale could be completed in the early stages of next week, so it will be interesting to see who is able to secure a deal for Latibeaudiere.

Dutch side FC Twente brought Latibeaudiere in on loan last season, with the defender scoring one goal and laying on one assist in six games. He featured at right-back as well as in his favoured role at centre-back, displaying that he can cover on the right-hand side of defence if needed.

Latibeaudiere has notched up 23 appearances for England’s youth sides, captaining the Under-17s to win the Under-17s World Cup three years ago.

