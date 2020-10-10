FIFA 21 is out and Luton Town fans will be interested to see what ratings their players have got.

Here are the top 10 highest rated Hatters players-

10. Kazenga Lualua, 67- The pacey winger comes in at number 10, joint on 67 with the likes of Danny Hylton, Glen Rea, Andrew Shinnie and Danny Hylton.

9. Jordan Clark, 67- This rating seems to be a popular one for Luton players. Clark, who joined from Accrington Stanley this summer, has made an impressive start to life at Kenilworth Road.

8. James Bree, 67- He has the potential to rise to a 76 on career mode.

7. Luke Berry, 67- The midfielder is enjoying more regular game time now Nathan Jones is back as manager.

6. Pelly Ruddock-Mpanzu, 68- We have finally risen up a rating and the long-serving Hatters stalwart can get to a 70.

5. Matty Pearson, 68- He has been a key player for Luton over the past few seasons and is a solid player on the new FIFA.

4. Tom Lockyer, 69- The summer recruit from Charlton Athletic just pips Pearson’s rating by one.

3. Harry Cornick, 69- He has established himself in the Championship and has the potential to increase to a 73.

2. Sonny Bradley, 69- Luton’s captain is a solid centre-back on the new game.

1. James Collins, 70- The Republic of Ireland international is the Hatters’ highest rated player on FIFA 21. He joined the club in 2017, whilst they were in League Two, and has scored a whopping 63 goals in 144 games for the Bedfordshire side to help them rise up the Football League.



Happy with these ratings, Luton fans?