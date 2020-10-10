The Top 10 Highest Rated Luton Town players on FIFA 21
FIFA 21 is out and Luton Town fans will be interested to see what ratings their players have got.
Here are the top 10 highest rated Hatters players-
10. Kazenga Lualua, 67- The pacey winger comes in at number 10, joint on 67 with the likes of Danny Hylton, Glen Rea, Andrew Shinnie and Danny Hylton.
9. Jordan Clark, 67- This rating seems to be a popular one for Luton players. Clark, who joined from Accrington Stanley this summer, has made an impressive start to life at Kenilworth Road.
8. James Bree, 67- He has the potential to rise to a 76 on career mode.
7. Luke Berry, 67- The midfielder is enjoying more regular game time now Nathan Jones is back as manager.
6. Pelly Ruddock-Mpanzu, 68- We have finally risen up a rating and the long-serving Hatters stalwart can get to a 70.
5. Matty Pearson, 68- He has been a key player for Luton over the past few seasons and is a solid player on the new FIFA.
4. Tom Lockyer, 69- The summer recruit from Charlton Athletic just pips Pearson’s rating by one.
3. Harry Cornick, 69- He has established himself in the Championship and has the potential to increase to a 73.
2. Sonny Bradley, 69- Luton’s captain is a solid centre-back on the new game.
1. James Collins, 70- The Republic of Ireland international is the Hatters’ highest rated player on FIFA 21. He joined the club in 2017, whilst they were in League Two, and has scored a whopping 63 goals in 144 games for the Bedfordshire side to help them rise up the Football League.