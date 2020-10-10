FIFA 21 is out now and Birmingham City fans will be interested to see what ratings their players have been given.

It has been a summer of transition at St. Andrew’s and their influx of new signings have all been rated on the new game.

Here are the top 10 highest rated player for the Blues-

10. Riley McGree, 71- He was loaned in from Charlotte FC before the international transfer deadline and comes in at number 10 for the Championship side. The Australian has the potential to grow to a 78 rating.

9. Dan Crowley, 72- The ex-Arsenal midfielder is in his second season now at Birmingham.

8. Lukas Jutkiewicz, 72- He remains a useful player for the Blues on FIFA.

7. Jeremie Bela, 73- The pacey winger has scored twice in five games in real life so far this season.

6. Ivan Sunjic, 73- He can rise up to an 80 meaning he will be a great option on career mode this year.

5. Maxime Colin, 73- The Spaniard is a steady and consistent option at right-back with a solid rating.

4. Neil Etheridge, 73- Birmingham’s new number one possesses a game face from his time at Cardiff City in the Premier League.

3. Ivan Sanchez, 74- The Blues saw off plenty of competition from Spain to sign him in the summer, as covered by The72.

2. Kristian Pedersen, 74- He remains at St. Andrew’s and comes in at number two. The left-back has the potential to rise to a decent 77.

1. Mikel San Jose, 77- The summer signing is the highest rated Birmingham player on FIFA 21. The Spain international previously played 397 games for Athletic Bilbao.



Happy with these ratings, Birmingham fans?