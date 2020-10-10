FIFA 21 was released yesterday and football fans across the world will be slumped in front of their game consoles this weekend.

QPR fans will be eager to see the new ratings of their squad on the game and seeing whether they can get them back into the Premier League in the virtual world.

Here are the top 10 highest rated QPR players-

10. Ilias Chair, 68- The 22-year-old has the potential to grow to an impressive 77 on career mode.

9. Rob Dickie, 68- The summer recruit from Oxford United can increase to a 74 after a couple of years.

8. Tom Carroll, 69- He looks to be a useful player on the game with decent statistics and also possesses a game face after his days in the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur.

7. Todd Kane, 69- The ex-Chelsea defender also has a game face from his time at Stamford Bridge.

6. Lyndon Dykes, 69- The new signing from Livingston has scored twice in his opening four games in real life for QPR.

5. Albert Adomah, 70- The R’s have brought the experienced winger to the club he supports and he appears to be a decent player on FIFA 21.

4. Geoff Cameron, 70- He doesn’t have the potential to grow any more but is a safe pair of hands for your opening year on career mode.

3. Yoann Barbet, 70- The left-sided defender is a solid member of the R’s backline.

2. Ryan Manning, 72- He is being linked with a move away from the London club before the transfer window shuts and can grow to a decent 77 rating.

1. Bright Osayi-Samuel, 72- The pacey winger is QPR’s highest rated player on FIFA 21 and has the potential to rise to an 80.

Happy with these ratings, QPR fans?