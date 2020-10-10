Glyn Hodges has said AFC Wimbledon have had no approaches for striker Joe Pigott, as per a report by London News Online.

The forward has been linked with Championship duo Swansea City and Reading in this transfer window, as per The72.

Piggott, who is 28 years old, has been a key player for Wimbledon since joining them in January 2018 from National League side Maidstone.

He has scored 34 goals in 111 appearances for the League One side over the past few seasons.

Hodges has heaped praise on his striker, as per London News Online: “He’s come back and hit the ground running. He was unlucky on Saturday – he hit the post. He has been very effective.

“Joe has had the captain’s armband. Will Nightingale is the club captain, but injury has meant he hasn’t played so many games and Pigs is next in line. It’s a privileged position and he has grown into it. He’s proud to do it and is leading from the front.”

The Dons’ boss has said there has not been any interest in him yet: “When he scored 18 goals for us in the 2018-19 season to help us stay up there was a lot of stuff that summer. Performances like he puts in attract publicity. We’ve not had any interest yet, but you never know in the window. We’re not thinking about that, we’re just happy at the way things are going.”

It will be interesting to see if any clubs move for him over the next six days before the window shuts.

Prior to his move to Wimbledon, Pigott had previously had spells with the likes of Charlton Athletic, Southend United, Luton Town and Cambridge United.

Will Wimbledon keep hold of Pigott?