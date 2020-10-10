Barnsley have agreed a deal to sign MK Dons defender Callum Brittain, according to a report by Football Insider.

The Tykes are looking to bring in the League One right-back before next week’s transfer deadline.

Brittain, who is 22 years old, only re-signed for MK Dons in August having initially been released by Russell Martin’s side at the end of last season. However, he now looks poised for a departure to the Championship.

The versatile full-back joined the Dons’ academy at the age of eight and has risen up through their youth ranks. He was loaned out to Icelandic side Þróttur four years ago to get some first-team experience under his his belt.

Brittain was then handed his senior debut by MK Dons in a third tier fixture against Peterborough United in January 2017 and has since gone on to establish himself a key player for them.

He has now made 115 appearances for the Buckinghamshire side, chipping in with five goals for defence.

The ex-England Under-20 international helped the Dons gain promotion from League Two under Paul Tisdale in 2019 and then helped them stay up in League One last season.

Barnsley are currently manager-less with Gerhard Struber leaving them for New York Red Bulls. However, that hasn’t stopped the Yorkshire side seeking out potential signings.

The Tykes will be eager to get a deal over the line for Brittain over the next few days.

In other Barnsley news, they are also interested in Exeter City winger Randell Williams, as covered by The72.

Will Barnsley seal a deal for Brittain?