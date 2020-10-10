According to The Athletic’s Phil Hay on his eponymous podcast, Leeds United are not in any way desperate with regard to any ‘chase’ of Norwich City starlet attacker Todd Cantwell.

22-year-old Cantwell is one of the homegrown success stories of the Canaries set-up. He’s been at Carrow Road since he signed on in 2008 as a 10-year-old schoolboy.

The Dereham-born attacker has gone on to make 70 appearances for the Norfolk side since making the breakthrough from the age-group sides to the first team, scoring 8 goals and providing 4 assists.

In last season’s Premier League campaign, Cantwell was one of the players who stood out despite the Canaries tumbling out of English football’s top tier. Despite Norwich’s struggles, the youngster scored 6 goals and laid on 2 assists for teammates.

There has been much talk that, since Norwich’s relegation, Cantwell is a wanted man. Indeed, one side mentioned as being keen on him is Leeds United, a side promoted to the Premier League this season.

Reports elsewhere in the media say that this interest has a degree of solidity about it. They write that Leeds United have submitted a bid thought to be in the region of £15m.

That is something disputed by The Athletic’s Phil Hay, a man known as ‘Mr Leeds’ through his time at the Yorkshire Evening Post. He says in his latest podcast that there is no desperation for the Whites in this ‘chase’ to land Cantwell.

Commenting on this, Hay said:



“I know they’ve got longer to think about Cantwell, but it hasn’t felt as if that one was really tugging at them, certainly not towards the back end of the international window.”

Leeds United have followed Marcelo Bielsa’s transfer thoughts to the nth degree and have brought in a number of attacking players with youth and flair on their side. However, it does appear that they are not in a desperate rush to bring in Todd Cantwell as another.



Should Leeds United be pushing for Todd Cantwell more or is he better of at Norwich?