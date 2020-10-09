EA Sports really have cornered the market in console sports games, with their FIFA series leading the way. Football games have definitely come a long way since Chris Kamara’s Street Soccer graced the Playstation 1.

Every release of the new iteration of FIFA is met with fanfare and heralds as fans clamour to grab a copy and fire up their console with their favoured teams or custom-built squads.

The latest version of EA’s football juggernaut came out October 6 and is already flying off the shelves – as one would expect.

Here are the top 10 players in the Sky Bet Championship who are potential stars in the game based on the amount of POT increase – some players are tied on their increase.

10 – Han-Noah Massengo (CM/CDM – Bristol City) OVR 66 POT 82 (+16): Massengo was snapped up by Bristol City for £7.2m last August from French glamour club Monaco. He’d made 7 first-team appearances for the Ligue 1 club and since his move to Ashton Gate has turned out 26 times in the Championship.

9 – Louis Sibley (CAM/CM – Derby County) OVR 66 POT 82 (+16): Attacking midfielder Sibley has been at Derby County since signing schoolboy terms in 2010. He’s featured in three of their Championship games this season in addition to featuring in both their Carabao Cup games.

8 – Oliver Skipp (CDM/CM – Norwich City – on loan from Spurs) OVR 68 POT 84 (+16): Young starlet Skipp is a player very highly rated at Spurs and is out at Norwich purely for regular first-team football. He’s featured in all four of the Canaries games in this season’s Championship competition.

7 – Stephen Sessegnon (RB/RWB – Bristol City – on loan from Spurs) OVR 65 POT 82 (+17): Twin brother of Ryan, Steven Sessegnon is a young defender who can play across the backline. The youngster is on loan at Bristol City from Premier League side Fulham and has made the bench for all four game, his debut a fleeting performance in the 2-0 win against Sheffield Wednesday.

6 – Rodrigo Riquelme (RM/LM – Bournemouth) OVR 66 POT 83 (+17): 20-year-old Riquelme is another youngster with a bright future ahead of him. Snapped up by Atletico Madrid from Rayo Vallecano, Riquelme made his way to the first-team and is now on loan at Bournemouth for the season.

5 – Adam Idah (ST – Norwich) OVR 65 POT 83 (+18): 19-year-old Idah has broken through into the reckoning at Carrow Road, scoring 1 goal in four Championship appearances this season. He is also a 2-cap Republic of Ireland international.

4 – Tomas Esteves (RB/RWB – Reading – on loan from FC Porto) OVR 66 POT 84 (+18): Youngster Esteves has been highly-decorated by Portugal at Youth level from U15-U21. On loan at the Madejski from Porto, he is yet to make his Reading debut.

3 – James Garner (CDM/CM – Watford – on loan from Manchester United) OVR 66 POT 84 (+18): 19-year-old Garner is a top prospect at Manchester United. His consistent displays for United’s U18/U23 caught the eye and this season will be spent in the Championship with Watford. He’s featured three times for the Hornets so far this term.

2 – Tyrhys Dolan (RW/CAM – Blackburn Rovers) OVR 63 POT 83 (+20): The young Rovers defender really has hit the ground running this season, his first at first-team level. In the Lancashire side’s opening four game, Dolan has 2 goals and 1 assist to his name and continues to impress.

1 – Troy Parrott (STR – Millwall – on loan from Spurs) OVR 65 POT 85 (+20): 18-year-old Republic of Ireland international Parrott is on a season-long loan at the New Den from North London side Spurs. After 12 games and 5 goals in the Premier League 2 competition, the teen striker made his Millwall debut in the 2-0 Carabao Cup loss to Burnley.

Is EA Sports spot on with this top 10 of potential Championship stars in FIFA21?