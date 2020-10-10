EA Sports really have cornered the market in console sports games, with their FIFA series leading the way. Football games have definitely come a long way since Chris Kamara’s Street Soccer graced the Playstation 1.

Every release of the new iteration of FIFA is met with fanfare and heralds as fans clamour to grab a copy and fire up their console with their favoured teams or custom-built squads.

The latest version of EA’s football juggernaut came out October 6 and is already flying off the shelves – as one would expect.

Here are the top 10 players in the Sky Bet Championship.

10 – Wayne Rooney (CM/CDM – Derby County) OVR 77 POT 77: Former Manchester United and England great Rooney signed for Derby County as a player-coach on his return from the MLS at the start of 2020. Has featured in 29 games for the Rams, scoring 7 goals.

9 – Mikel San Jose (DM/CM – Birmingham City) OVR 77 POT 77: Defensive midfielder Jose arrived from Spanish side Athletic Bilbao in late-September this year on a free transfer. After 304 La Liga games, yet to make his Championship bow.

8 – Joshua King (STR/CF – Bournemouth) OVR 77 POT 77: 28-year-old striker King arrived at Bournemouth from Blackburn Rovers on a 2015 free transfer. Since arriving he’s gone on to make 175 appearances for the Cherries, scoring 50 goals.



7 – Jefferson Lerma (DM/CM – Bournemouth) OVR 77 POT 80: 25-year-old Lerma arrived from Levante in early August 2018 for £25m. Has featured in 70 games for the Cherries, scoring 5 goals – 2 of these in this season’s Championship.



6 – Diego Rico (LB/LWB – Bournemouth) OVR 77 POT 78: Burgos-born Rico is another Bournemouth player to make the FIFA21 top 10 list. He joined for £13.5m in late-July 2018 and has gone on to make 49 appearances, adding 6 assists.



5 – Said Benrahma (LW – Brentford) OVR 77 POT 80: Flying Algerian Benrahma was signed for £1.5m from Ligue 1 side Nice. His two years at Brentford has seen him make 94 Bees appearances, scoring 30 goals and adding 27 assists.

4 – Emiliano Buendia (RM/RW – Norwich) OVR 77 POT 83: 23-year-old Argentinian Buendia arrived at Carrow Road at the start of July 2018 for a £1.5m fee, He’s gone on to make 81 appearances for the Canaries, scoring 9 goals and adding 25 assists.



3 – Etienne Capoue (CDM/CM – Watford) OVR 78 POT 78: 32-year-old Capoue was an £8m signing for the Hornets from fellow Londoners Spurs in 2015. He’s made 170 appearances for Watford since then, scoring 14 goals.



2 – Ismaila Sarr (RM/STR – Watford) OVR 78 POT 87: 22-year-old Sarr signed for Watford from Rennes for £27m in early August 2019. He scored 6 goals and registered 6 assists in his debut Premier League campaign last season.



1 – Ben Foster (GK – Watford) OVR 79 POT 79: 37-year-old Foster signed for Watford in early July 2018 for £2.5m from West Brom. A veteran of 364 Premier League games, Foster has made 160 appearances for the Hornets, conceding 220 goals and keeping 42 clean sheets.

Are EA Sports on the money with this Top 10?