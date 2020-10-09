Carlisle United head coach Chris Beech has told the club website that Port Vale are a fantastic team ahead of their match on Saturday.

The Cumbrians return to league action on Saturday after losing a 5-3 thriller against Sunderland in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night. They have had a mixed start to the season after winning twice but also losing twice in their opening four games, leading to them occupying the middle of the Sky Bet League Two table.

They face a Port Vale side who have only been a bit better than them this season as they have seven points, though with this being the start of the season that means they sit in 5th place in the league. Ahead of the game, Beech praised pretty much everything about the club from the players they have like Tom Pope and David Worrall to the management of John Askey.

Beech said: “They’re a very good team and they are very consistent.

“They have people like Tom Pope who have won golden boots, there are players who have played for us, they’ve got a top winger in David Worrall who is excellent at what he does, and the older he’s got the more he understands goals and assists.

“It’s a really good group of players and there’s a great team spirit, and the staff are also very good at what they do. John Askey has been around the game a long time, he’s a great bloke, and they have good people behind the scenes.

“I worked with their CEO Colin Garlick at Rochdale and he’s very strategic and logical in how he makes his football decisions. The owners have put a lot of their personal money into the club and I do know they signed players in the pandemic, and one of them is on three years, so that’s a big financial commitment. Fair play to them.”

