Stoke City’s Harry Souttar has told the Stoke Sentinel that he wants to represent Australia and compete in the Tokyo Olympics next year.

The 21-year-old defender is contracted to Stoke but he has only made two league appearances for the Potters since signing for them in 2017. After a successful stint with Fleetwood Town last season, the second time he has headed to the Lancashire seaside, he now appears to be sticking with Stoke and hoping to break through into their first team.

And Souttar has a goal for himself this season. He has said that he wants to compete for Australia and play in next year’s 2020 Tokyo Olympics. They were meant to take place this year but were delayed a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. While Souttar was born in Aberdeen, he qualifies to play for Australia due to his mother and has already got two international caps.

Souttar said: “It was brilliant to break in to the Australia team. I think the last time I was there was nearly a year ago with things being shut down and cancelled.

“Hopefully I will get back to playing international football soon. I’d love to be picked to play in the Olympics next year.

“That’s certainly the plan. It would be an unbelievable experience, so it’s an opportunity I’m hoping to get.”

On his loan spell with Fleetwood, he added: “It has been hard work, but it has been what I wanted. I knew it was best to go out and get professional football and play games.

“When I went to Fleetwood the first time I absolutely loved it, just everything about it – the coaching staff and the players. They gave me a chance down here in England.

“There was then the chance to go out on loan again and there was only one place I was going to go back to.

“All credit to them and the coaching staff because I’ve matured as a player. They showed me things that I didn’t necessarily know as a defender.

“And playing games has helped to make me more experienced and working out what to do. Every day was a learning experience from me.”

