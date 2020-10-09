Charlton Athletic have completed a deal to sign Omar Bogle as confirmed by the club website.

Bogle is one of the many players who have come through non-league football rather than an academy. He had been on the books of West Bromwich Albion, Birmingham City and Scottish giants Celtic as a youngster but instead made his breakthrough with Hinckley United. He’d go on to have a fantastic stint with Solihull Moors before catching everyone’s attention with his form while at Grimsby Town. This earned him a move to Wigan Athletic but he didn’t stay there long before moving to Cardiff. He failed to hit form there and after loan spells with Peterborough United, Birmingham, Portsmouth and Dutch side Den Haag, he was released by the Bluebirds.

Bogle has now found a new club after signing a one-year deal with Charlton with the option of another 12 months. With the Addicks hoping to get back to the Sky Bet Championship at the first time of asking, Bogle may have found himself a club where he can get back to the form that had attracted the attention of so many sides just a few years ago.

His new head coach Lee Bowyer said: “It’s a position we needed to strengthen, so I’m over the moon with Omar’s signing. He’s good at everything, his all-around game as a striker is really good and we’ll improve him, which we do with all our players. He will be a very good striker in this division.

“I’ve said it before, we have to bring the right people in and Omar fits that. He’s another piece of the puzzle and slowly but surely we’re putting a decent squad together.”

