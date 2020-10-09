Blackburn Rovers head coach Tony Mowbray has told the club website that his new goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski has done a fantastic job so far.

With the loan of Christian Walton ending after last season and Jayson Leutwiler deciding to leave the club at the end of his new contract, Blackburn’s number one priority this summer was to sign a new goalkeeper. They were linked with plenty of shot-stoppers during the close season but ended up surprising many by signing Kaminski.

The former Belgian youth international is a relative unknown on these shores but he has had a productive career in his native country. He has played for the likes of OH Leuven, Anderlecht and Gent before heading over the North Sea to sign with Blackburn.

Kaminski has been in top form in his first few appearances with Blackburn and has been able to keep three successive clean sheets over the last few weeks. This has led to his manager Mowbray heaping praise on him, though he admitted he does expect some mistakes from Kaminski at some point.

Mowbray said: “The teams invariably with the best defensive records are generally right up there towards the end of the season.

“I’ve always tried to build teams on scoring goals, because also if you score the most goals you’re generally right up there as well, but I’m pleased with the clean sheets.

“We did a lot of homework on goalkeepers and that’s why Thomas is here. He’s a smashing lad, he works hard, he’s a listener, he’s trying to fit in with what we want him to do, he’s doing everything right at this moment and yet I know the journey for any goalkeeper is probably up and down.

“There’s going to be times where he might cost us a game with a soft mistake and then it’s about how his mentality and his temperament reacts to that. At this moment, he’s doing very well.

“He’s here to make saves and keep the ball out the back of the net – that’s what he gets paid to do. I’m more interested in his distribution and his ability to link with the backline and give angles to the defenders to get it out the other side to go and attack. He can do that very comfortably as well, so we’re very happy with him.

“We like Thomas. He’s a good lad and he’s the experience that is helping our backline.”

Can Kaminski continue this form?