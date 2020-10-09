Wigan Athletic have completed a move to sign Will Keane on a short-term deal as confirmed by the club website.

The 27-year-old striker came through the Manchester United academy and was highly regarded there. This however only translated into two Premier League appearances plus a few more showings in the cup competitions. Instead, he’d be shipped out on loan to several different clubs. This actually included a few appearances with Wigan, though he had longer stints with the likes of QPR, Sheffield Wednesday and Preston North End. He’d be released in 2016 and signed for Hull City, but injuries meant he struggled to hold onto a place in the first team there. After a successful loan, he moved to Ipswich Town but was released this summer.

Keane has been a free agent throughout the close season but has now found a new club after signing with Wigan. He has agreed a deal to return to the Latics for just a few months with this deal set to expire on January 9th.

For Wigan, getting this transfer done will be a huge boost. It has been very demoralising for their fans to see all of their top players leave the club over the summer as the Latics desperately looked to raise any money they could. They had been placed in administration at the end of last season which caused their relegation. So to see a player come in who has a knack for scoring will hopefully get the fans excited that Wigan can do something this season.

Is Will Keane a good signing for Wigan?