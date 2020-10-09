Stoke City, Preston North End and Barnsley are all interested in Exeter City winger Randell Williams, according to Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 9.10.20, 14.05).

The League Two man could be set for a move to the Championship before next Friday’s transfer deadline.

Williams, who is 23 years old, has been linked with League One duo Hull City and Peterborough United in this transfer window but now has second tier interest.

He scored five goals in 46 games in all competitions for Exeter last season to help them get to the fourth tier Play-Off final.

Williams also chipped in with 14 assists and won their Player of the Season and Goal of the Season awards for last term.

He started his career on the books at Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace as a youngster before joining Watford in 2017. He never made a senior appearance for the Hornets but was a key player for their youth side.

The wide man was loaned out twice to Wycombe Wanderers during his time at Vicarage Road to gain first-team experience.

Williams left Watford on a permanent basis in January 2019 to join Exeter and has since been a standout player for the Grecians.

Stoke and Preston may not be finished in the transfer window just yet and could see him as someone to bolster their attacking options.

Barnsley, on the other hand, are currently manager-less so their recruitment over the next seven days will depend on who their new boss will be. The72 looked at why Darren Moore should be considered.

Who would you go to?