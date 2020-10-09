Sabri Lamouchi has released an emotional statement through the League Managers Association thanking the fans following his sacking as the Nottingham Forest head coach.

It wasn’t so long ago that Lamouchi was one of the most popular managers that Forest have had in recent times. He led the East Midlands side to their highest place in the Sky Bet Championship for years and also became the first manager to start and finish the season with the club since Billy Davies.

But the poor form which saw Forest drop out of the Championship play-offs on the final day of the season in the most calamitous way possible hurt Lamouchi’s reputation with the fans. When they lost their first five games of the new season, it was little surprise when Forest decided to give him his P45. He has since been replaced by Chris Hughton.

Lamouchi has not shown any bitterness about the sacking and has released a statement through the LMA thanking the fans and club for the opportunity.

Lamouchi said: “It was my dream to work in English football as a Manager and the opportunity to do that at a great club in Nottingham Forest was an honour. The city welcomed me from day one and I will never forget the magic moments we all shared together at the City Ground and across the country.

“Thank you to the players, staff and board for everything they did in support of me and the project. Our dream was to take Nottingham Forest back to the Premier League, where this historic club deserves to be, and to make Forest great again. From the first day to the last, we gave our lives to this project, and together we came so close to achieving our dream.

“To the fans, it was an honour to work for your great club. We lived a season that I will never forget. You sung my name and you made me feel a part of your club. I hope that your dreams will come true and that the club will reach the top. I hope I will have the opportunity to see you again in the City Ground one day.

“I am looking forward to my next challenge, and I wish Nottingham Forest and the new coach every success for the future.”

