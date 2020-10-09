West Ham United are eyeing up a move for Swansea City midfielder Matt Grimes according to The Daily Star.

The Hammers are looking to bring in several reinforcements including a central defender but are also on the lookout for a central midfielder and have reportedly turned their attentions to Grimes.

The transfer window for Premier League clubs was closed on Monday but they can still do deals with EFL clubs with West Ham now set to raid the Swans.

The 25-year-old has made 111 appearances in all competitions for the Welsh club since joining from Exeter City in 2015 and now holds the captain’s armband for Swansea highlighting the integral part he plays in their team.

Grimes also provided seven assists in the league for Swansea last season as they reached the Championship play-offs and he could now be set for a move to the Premier League if West Ham decide to pursue a move.

Grimes still has two years remaining on his contract at the Welsh club meaning they are in the driving seat in terms of negotiating a fee and will certainly demand a substantial one for their captain.

The midfielder has enjoyed a really successful spell at the Liberty Stadium and it isn’t difficult to see why top-flight sides are monitoring him.

Swansea will be well aware that keeping Grimes will be very important if they are looking to push for promotion once again this season and will be hoping that he is still a Swansea player by the time the transfer window closes on October 16.

