Speaking to the South London Press, QPR’s new signing Macauley Bonne has said opened up on his decision to leave Charlton Athletic, saying chances like that “don’t come around often”.

Earlier this month, Charlton Athletic accepted an offer from QPR for striker Macauley Bonne. The former Leyton Orient hotshot completed a move to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, bolstering Mark Warburton’s attacking ranks.

The departure of Bonne comes as a blow to Lee Bowyer and Charlton Athletic, with the Zimbabwean striker leaving after one year at The Valley. The 24-year-old signed from Leyton Orient last summer and in 40 games with the club, Bonne netted 12 goals and laid on two assists across all competitions.

Now, after scoring on his QPR debut, Bonne has opened up on his decision to leave Charlton Athletic to seal a Championship return. Speaking to the South London Press, Bonne said:

“There are people who said I should’ve stayed [at Charlton] longer and people who said I went at the right time – but when is the right time? A football career is a very, very short one.

“You’ve got to understand where I have come from. A year before I played [and scored] against Leeds I was playing in front of 1,000 fans at Maidenhead on a cold Saturday afternoon.

“At school I’d hear all about QPR because they were a Premier League team. I’ve even got friends who are QPR fans because of their Premier League days. I probably worded it slightly wrongly about my head being turned when I heard they wanted me – I apologise for that.

“But football is a ruthless game and things like this don’t happen to boys like me. I went from non-league to Charlton and then because of that I got an opportunity to go back to the Championship at a club like QPR. Things like that don’t come around often.”

Do you think Bonne will be a success with QPR? Have your say in the poll below.

Will Bonne be a success with QPR?