Bournemouth forward Josh King could reject both West Bromwich Albion and West Ham United according to reporter Simon Johnson on Twitter.

There are a whole host of clubs interested in the Norwegian International with Italian side Torino having had a bid rejected last week.

However, it appears that King is hoping to move to a club in Europe with the hope of Champions League football which is the reason why he is no hurry to make a decision.

Update on Josh King: No club has agreed a fee with Bournemouth. West Ham, Fulham, West Brom, Everton, Aston Villa & Brighton are considering it. King wants to play at highest level, inc. Europe.

He has interest from Champions Lge clubs re. signing pre-contract in January… — Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) October 9, 2020

King could sign a pre-contract agreement with a European club and make the move there in January when the transfer window for overseas clubs reopens.

Johnson explained King’s stance on Twitter and said: “No club has agreed a fee with Bournemouth. West Ham United, Fulham, West Bromwich Albion, Everton, Aston Villa & Brighton and Hove Albion are considering it.”

“King wants to play at highest level, inc. Europe. He has interest from Champions League clubs re. signing pre-contract in January over a free transfer in summer or cut price move then. It is why he is in no rush to make a decision.”

This is certainly seen as a good option for King and the forward is well within his rights to assess things before making a decision.

With him being 28-years-old this could be his last chance to move to a club in the upper echelons of the top-flight with the possibility of European football.

This will of course come as a blow to the clubs interested with none of them currently participating in European competitions.

