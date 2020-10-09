Bournemouth forward could reject West Brom and West Ham United
Bournemouth forward Josh King could reject both West Bromwich Albion and West Ham United according to reporter Simon Johnson on Twitter.
There are a whole host of clubs interested in the Norwegian International with Italian side Torino having had a bid rejected last week.
However, it appears that King is hoping to move to a club in Europe with the hope of Champions League football which is the reason why he is no hurry to make a decision.
Update on Josh King: No club has agreed a fee with Bournemouth. West Ham, Fulham, West Brom, Everton, Aston Villa & Brighton are considering it. King wants to play at highest level, inc. Europe.
He has interest from Champions Lge clubs re. signing pre-contract in January…
— Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) October 9, 2020
King could sign a pre-contract agreement with a European club and make the move there in January when the transfer window for overseas clubs reopens.
Johnson explained King’s stance on Twitter and said: “No club has agreed a fee with Bournemouth. West Ham United, Fulham, West Bromwich Albion, Everton, Aston Villa & Brighton and Hove Albion are considering it.”
“King wants to play at highest level, inc. Europe. He has interest from Champions League clubs re. signing pre-contract in January over a free transfer in summer or cut price move then. It is why he is in no rush to make a decision.”
This is certainly seen as a good option for King and the forward is well within his rights to assess things before making a decision.
With him being 28-years-old this could be his last chance to move to a club in the upper echelons of the top-flight with the possibility of European football.
This will of course come as a blow to the clubs interested with none of them currently participating in European competitions.