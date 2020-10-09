West Ham United are mulling over a possible move for Brentford defender Rico Henry according to the West Ham Way podcast.

The 23-year-old was an integral part of the Brentford side which reached the play-off final before eventually losing to Fulham at Wembley.

However, the one issue with any possible deal would be David Moyes’ concern over Henry’s height as he feels he may be a “little small.”

There has been plenty of speculation regarding the future of Henry who has also been linked with a move Brighton and Hove Albion and West Bromwich Albion in recent months.

The Bees’ failure to win promotion has already seen them lose star striker Ollie Watkins and there are doubts surrounding the future of Said Benrahma.

The West Ham Way podcast revealed Moyes’ interest in Henry: “It wouldn’t be a surprise if we maybe look at Henry, Josh Da Silva or Said Benrahma but I think, again, the prices are going to be the key factor.”

“I don’t know whether he’ll go for Henry because Moyes, I’ve been told, feels that he is too small – which is a bit random because he’s a left-back, it doesn’t really make much difference. I think, also, with Arthur Masuaku playing well now, I’d be surprised if we went for him.”

There is no doubting Henry’s pedigree at Championship level and there is no reason why he wouldn’t be able to recapture similar form in the Premier League if he did move to the top-flight.

The left-back slot isn’t really a position where height should make too much difference but whether West Ham make a move remains to be seen with the window closing on October 16.

Would Rico Henry be a good signing for West Ham?