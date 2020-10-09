According to Lancashire Live, Blackburn Rovers have “not ruled out” the chances of bringing back midfielder Stewart Downing after his contract came to an end in the summer.

At the end of last season, veteran Stewart Downing’s time with Blackburn Rovers came to an end. His contract finished and the two parties came to no agreement over fresh terms.

Now, an update has emerged regarding Blackburn Rovers’ stance over a possible return for Downing. It has been claimed by Lancashire Live that the Championship club are still open to the idea of bringing back Downing, with a deal “not ruled out”.

While a move is still a possibility, it is said that it is low down on the list of Blackburn’s priorities. The Ewood Park club are still looking to add to their ranks before the domestic window ends next week, so it will be interesting to see how Downing’s situation pans out.

Downing spent a year with Blackburn Rovers, proving to be an important member of Mowbray’s squad. The former England international featured out on the left-wing, in central midfield and at left-back when called upon. Along the way, Downing found the back of the net three times and laid on eight assists in 43 games across all competitions.

Blackburn Rovers fans, would you offer Downing a fresh deal to bring him back or would you rather the club looked to bring in other targets?

