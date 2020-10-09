Speaking to the Banbury Cake, Oxford United boss Karl Robinson has played down the chances of reuniting with Cardiff City winger Gavin Whyte as the U’s search for a new left-winger continues.

Northern Ireland international Gavin Whyte spent a successful stint with Oxford United in the 2018/19 campaign. The winger starred for the League One side after joining from Crusaders, earning a move to Cardiff City.

In the early stages of this season, Whyte appears to have fallen down the pecking order with the Championship side. He has made the matchday squad in only two league matches and is yet to make his first appearance of the campaign.

With Oxford in the market for a new winger, it has been speculation that Whyte could make a return to the club. However, Karl Robinson has now moved to play down the chances of a return. He said:

“We’re desperate for a left-winger. We’re playing Sykesy [Mark Sykes] in there when it’s not his natural position. It would be nice if we could find a natural who could play inside as well. We’ll see.

“He [Whyte]’s certainly a very good player, whether he’s available or not it’s one we’re not too sure about.”

With Oxford United, Whyte played in 47 games across all competitions, finding the back of the net nine times and laying on seven assists.

