According to a report from the South London Press, Millwall midfielder Ben Thompson is looking to make a loan move away from The Den, with Portsmouth hoping to strike a deal.

Portsmouth are looking to link up with Millwall midfielder Ben Thompson on loan for a second time. The 25-year-old impressed at Fratton Park in a loan spell during the 2018/19 campaign and Kenny Jackett is keen to bring Thompson back for a second spell.

Now, Portsmouth have been offered a big boost in their efforts to reunite with Thompson. As per a report from the South London Press, Thompson is pushing for a loan move away from Millwall in search of more game time.

However, it is said that he will only be able to move out on loan if Gary Rowett can add to his midfield ranks first. With Portsmouth in for Thompson, it will be interesting to see if the League One side face competition for a loan deal, with an approach already in from the Fratton Park club.

In his first stint with Portsmouth, Thompson impressed in an attacking midfield role. In the process, he netted three goals and laid on three assists in 26 appearances. So far this season, he has played in three games across all competitions for Millwall, making one Championship appearance.

