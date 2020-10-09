Accrington Stanley have confirmed the loan signing of Chelsea’s young goalkeeper Nathan Baxter on their official club website.

Earlier this summer, Chelsea goalkeeper Nathan Baxter was being linked with a loan move away from Stamford Bridge. As covered here on The72, Derby County and Birmingham City were credited with interest. Not only that, but Baxter spent time on trial with Swindon Town.

Now, it has been confirmed that Baxter has signed on loan for Accrington Stanley. He comes in to bolster John Coleman’s goalkeeping ranks and will spend the campaign with the League One side.

Upon the announcement of the deal, Baxter spoke to the club’s official website about the move. Speaking about his move, he said he is ready to give his all for his new side, saying:

“It’s taken a while to do because of the circumstances at Chelsea but I’ve got to thank the manager for holding on for me and waiting, it’s a club that ticks all the boxes for me and I’m delighted to be here.

“I’m someone that gives their all for the shirt, I always say when I go on loan that I’m now an Accrington player, I don’t see myself as a Chelsea player. I like to buy into the football club and I think all the supporters that have seen me over the years will agree with that.”

The 21-year-old ‘keeper has enjoyed loan spells with Solihull Moors, Woking FC, Yeovil Town and Ross County in recent years. With Ross County last season, he played 13 league games, keeping three clean sheets in the process. He struggled with a shoulder injury in the first half of the season but made his way into the side once recovering.

