QPR have seen their opening two offers for Southend United striker Charlie Kelman rejected, as covered by The72.

It appears Mark Warburton’s side are keen on bringing in a young forward as back-up and competition to their current options. Here are three alternatives to Kelman who the R’s could target-

Tristan Abrahams, Newport County- The 21-year-old has been on fire for Newport so far this season, scoring six goals in eight games in all competitions. He bagged 10 last term and is well on the way to smashing his record. The London-born youngster has been on the books at Leyton Orient and Norwich City in the past and is a decent option for QPR.

Ephron Mason-Clark, Barnet- The England C international can play anywhere along the forward line and has been a key player for Barnet over the past couple of seasons, scoring 11 goals in 97 appearances for the Bees. Would the 21-year-old be able to make the step up from the National League into the Football League?

Jamie Gullan, Hibernian- QPR are no strangers to delving into the Scottish market for talent having lured Lyndon Dykes to the Championship from Livingston earlier this summer. Gullan spent last season on loan at Raith Rovers and fired nine goals in 18 games there.

The Hoops are not finished in the transfer window just yet and could test Southend resolve by moving for Kelman for a third time. However, if the Shrimpers say no again, could they target any of the above recommendations?



