MK Dons are set to bring Cameron Jerome back to England, according to a report by Football Insider.

Russell Martin’s side have been crying out for another striker and appear to have found their man now.

Jerome, who is 34 years old, parted company with Turkish side Goztepe at the end of last season and has been weighing up his options as a free agent over the summer.

The experienced striker moved to the Turkish Super Lig in August 2018 and scored nine goals in 54 games.

Jerome started his career at Middlesbrough and has gone onto have an impressive career in England with Birmingham City, Stoke City, Crystal Palace, Norwich City and Derby County, racking up over 500 career appearances with plenty coming in the Premier League.

MK Dons boss Martin confirmed this morning that a deal to sign a forward is close, as per the Milton Keynes Citizen: “We’re close to bringing someone in, hopefully we will have something more on that over the weekend or by Monday. I’m really excited by the person we’re trying to bring in so I hope to bring you more news on that after the game, or maybe even later today.”

Jerome is an ex-teammate of Martin’s from their days at Norwich together and are now poised to reunite at Stadium.mk.

The Dons have had a tough start to the season and currently find themselves bottom of League One. Nevertheless, they have been creating plenty of chances in games and will be hoping Jerome is the man to finish them off.

Will Jerome be a good signing for MK Dons?