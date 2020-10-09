Brentford are interested in Arsenal defender William Saliba, as per a report by Goal.

The Bees are believed to be amongst a host of Championship clubs wanting to take the youngster on loan.

Arsenal are ‘working’ on a deal to send Saliba to the second tier to get more first-team experience under his belt.

Saliba, who is 19 years old, signed for the Gunners for a hefty £27 million (as per Transfermarkt) last year from Saint Etienne and spent last season back on loan with the French side.

The France Under-20 international then linked up with Arsenal this summer but is still yet to make an appearance for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Brentford are keen on bolstering their defence by landing him before next Friday’s transfer deadline. The Bees are looking to strengthen their backline after their 4-2 home defeat to Preston North End last time out.

Saliba could fit the bill for Thomas Frank’s men and it would be interesting to see how he would get on in the Championship.

The highly-rated defender had spells at local side AS Bondy and FC Montfermeil before Saint Etienne signed him in 2016. He initially played for their B team before he was handed his senior debut against Toulouse in September 2018.

Saliba went onto make 19 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit before Arsenal signed him, before playing 17 times back on loan there last season.

Brentford want him on loan now but will have to battle with other Championship clubs for his signature.

