Charlton Athletic saw a deal to sign FC Midtjylland striker Ronnie Schwartz fall through earlier this week, according to a report by London News Online.

The Addicks were looking to lure the Danish forward to the Valley but a move didn’t materialise before the international transfer window slammed shut on Monday.

Schwartz, who is 31 years old, scored 18 goals in the Danish Super League last season. He has also previously played in his native Denmark for the likes of Aab, Randers, Brondby, Esbjerg and Silkeborg.

He has also had stints in Guingamp in France, Sarpsborg in Norway and Waasland-Beveren in Belgium in the past.

Schwartz was identified by Charlton as someone to replace Macauley Bonne and they were willing to pay a fee to get him. Nevertheless, the London side still have the opportunity to sign players from fellow English clubs before next Friday.

Their boss, Lee Bowyer, has said, as per London News Online: “We have to bring three more loans in and a striker. I’m looking to probably get another five. It’s so important that we get a striker through the door because we’re very, very short in that department.”

Charlton have managed to sign Wales international Chris Gunter and their manager is please with this one: “It’s a good signing. It’s another experienced player we’ve got through the door. I’m over the moon with the signing. He’s going to bring a lot of experience, energy and calmness.”

Will Charlton sign a striker before next week's deadline?