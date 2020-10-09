Toulouse have released midfielder John Bostock, as announced on their official club website.

The 28-year-old is now a free agent and will be weighing up his next move.

Bostock, who is an ex-England youth international, spent last season on loan in the Championship at Nottingham Forest. He made nine appearances in all competitions for the Reds last term under Sabri Lamouchi, chipping in with two assists.

The London-born midfielder has spent his career playing all over the world.

Bostock started out at Crystal Palace as a youngster and made his debut for the Eagles at the age of just 15.

He was snapped up by Tottenham Hotspur in 2008. He went onto play four times for Spurs’ first-team but spent most his time with the North London outfit on loan with the likes of Brentford, Hull City, Sheffield Wednesday, Swindon Town and then in Canada with Toronto.

He left England on a permanent basis 2013 for stints in Belgium at Royal Antwerp and OH Leuven.

France then called for him and spells at RC Lens and Toulouse followed, albeit it with a brief detour to Turkey and Bursaspor in between.

Bostock played 18 times for Toulouse in his first year at the club before moving to Forest last season.

The Violets were relegated to Ligue 2 last term which could be a factor being their decision to release him now.

Bostock will have to consider his options now and see what opportunities arise for him over the months ahead.



