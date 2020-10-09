According to a report by The Daily Mail, Derby County have entered the race to sign Chelsea left-back Baba Rahman on a season-long loan this transfer window.

The defender is seen as surplus to requirements at Chelsea and is down in the pecking order behind the likes of Ben Chilwell, Marcus Alonso and Emerson, as well as Cesar Azpilicueta and Reece James, who have been utilised on the left too.

Rahman was signed for £14 million by Jose Mourinho from Augsburg back in 2015, but he has only gone on to make 15 league appearances in those five years.

During that time he has been loaned out to the likes of Schalke on two occasions, Reims, and Mallorca and looks to be securing another loan deal away from Stamford Bridge this summer.

Derby are keen to bolster their defensive ranks and the addition of Rahman would provide excellent experience at the back. The Ghanaian has played for his country 28 times and he has featured numerous times in Champions League games.

Phillip Cocu’s side have sold Max Lowe to Sheffield United and loaned out Scott Malone to Millwall already this summer, which has meant that academy graduate Lee Buchana has deputised at full-back.

The Rams do face competition from fellow Championship sides Watford and Middlesbrough for Rahman however, who are both also looking for defensive reinforcements.

The second tier trio have just one week to get any deals over the line. The transfer window will shut next Friday 16th October.