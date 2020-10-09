Barnsley are in the hunt for a new manager to replace Gerhard Struber, who has left the club for New York Red Bulls.

Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Moore has emerged as one of the bookies’ favourites for the vacant position, whilst other names such as Hannes Wolf, Eddie Howe and Danny Cowley are also in the running.

Moore, who is 46 years old, fits the bill for the Championship side.

Knows the club already

The former commanding centre-back spent two years of his playing career at Oakwell and already knows what the club is about.

Deserves another crack at the Championship

Moore managed West Bromwich Albion during the 2018/19 season and was harshly sacked in March last year, despite the club sat in 4th position and well on course to finish in the Play-Offs.

There was a sense of injustice about his sacking by the Baggies and he should look to prove them wrong if he returns to the second tier.

Impressed at Doncaster

The 46-year-old dropped into League One in July 2019 and has done well at the Keepmoat Stadium on a smaller budget. His side finished 9th last season and have started the new campaign well.

They play an attractive style of football that would suit Barnsley well.

Doncaster fans will be praying to not lose him to their fellow Yorkshire side. They lost Grant McCann to Hull City at the start of last term but his move there has shown that the grass isn’t always greener with the Tigers now also in the third tier.

Moore, like McCann was, could have his head turned by a move to the Championship if his former club Barnsley come calling.

Would Moore leave Doncaster for Barnsley?