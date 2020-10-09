Bristol Rovers have confirmed the signing of Middlesbrough midfielder Ben Liddle on a permanent transfer.

Liddle made his Middlesbrough debut last season away at Leeds United and soon got his chance with a first start against Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup.

He was a regular captain for the Boro under-23 side and recently had loan spells away from the Riverside with Forest Green Rovers and Scunthorpe United.

After the announcement that Liddle had joined Bristol Rovers, manager Ben Garner gave his say on their new signing.

“We are very pleased to welcome Ben to the Club,” he said. “He’s had a good grounding at Middlesbrough and has had the experience of loan spells in the EFL.

“Ben is technically very good & has a great range of passing. He will give us excellent balance as a left-footer & adds to the competition we have in central-midfield. We feel there is a lot of development to come from Ben & we look forward to working with him.”

Liddle also spoke to the club’s website following the news.

“It’s been a few weeks in the making and I was glad to finally get it over the line at the start of the week and kick on now,” he said.

“I’ve heard it’s a young, hungry team with a manager that wants to play football the right way so that was a big factor for me. At my age, I’m 22, I want to come and play men’s football and get as many games under my belt as I can.”