Southend United have rejected QPR’s second bid for striker Charlie Kelman, according to a report by the Echo News.

The Hoops are interested in luring the youngster to the Championship but have seen their opening couple of offers rebuffed by the League Two side.

Kelman, who is 18 years old, is being tipped for a big future in the game after bursting onto the scene for Southend.

He has been left out of the Shrimpers’ last two games but could be available for their match against Exeter City tomorrow.

Their boss, Mark Moseley, has said, as per the Echo News: “You have to take each day as it comes in these situations. There’s a young lad there who has got a bit of interest but until I know otherwise he’s a Southend player and he will be available.

“As far as I know he’s still a Southend player. I’ve seen him today and he’s worked hard today too. Until otherwise he’s very much our player. He’s a jewel in the crown after he came up through the ranks and it shows what a great conveyor belt of talent we have at this football club. Until I hear otherwise he’s a Southend player.”

He added: “He’s being courted but until anything changes that’s the way it is.”

QPR are looking to further bolster their attacking options despite landing striking duo Lyndon Dykes and Macauley Bonne in this transfer window.

Kelman scored five goals for Southend last season and is a promising young talent.

It will be interesting to see if the R’s make a third bid for the USA Under-20 international before next week’s transfer deadline.

