According to an earlier report by The Athletic, something written about here on The72, Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis was open to a move away from Villa Park in this domestic transfer window. However, an article by local source LancsLive pours cold water on this rumour, saying that this is not the case.

22-year-old striker Davis, who came up through the youth ranks at Villa after he was signed from Biggleswade Town in 2015, has impressed since he stepped up to first-team duties in 2017.

Since then the youngster has gone on to make 71 appearances for the Villans, scoring 5 goals and providing 6 assists. 19 of these appearances came in the Premier League last season as Villa scrambled to preserve their top-tier status.

The Athletic said that Davis would be “open to a move” to the Championship to garner game time. However, Lancs Live say that this is not the case.

LancsLive pour cold water on any flames of rumours saying that the youngster “is unlikely to leave Aston Villa anytime soon“. This would scotch the hopes of both Preston North End and Derby County who were both said to be ready to go head-to-head for him.

LancsLive state that Davis had come on the Lilywhites radar and “had been profiled by the club prior to the transfer window.” They say that this is not the case and that Villa boss Dean Smith wants him to stay at the club as cover and support for main striking duo Ollie Watkins and Bertrand Traore.

Would Keinan Davis be better staying at Villa Park or moving on?