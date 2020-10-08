Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes that Swansea City defender Joe Rodon would be a “great signing” as reported by Football Insider.

Spurs have been linked with a move for Rodon and the Premier League side have until October 16 to complete a deal for the Welsh defender.

The London club are said to be wanting to take the Swansea man with a view to a permanent move and the 22-year-old is believed to be keen on a Premier League switch.

Former Spurs keeper Robinson reacted to the news of Tottenham’s pursuit of Rodon and said: “Rodon is a very promising young player. I think it would be a fantastic signing for Spurs. He has experience at international level as well. He has got a big future ahead of him.”

“Rodon is not going to come in and play week in and week out but it would be another option for Jose Mourinho the back.”

“It would be great for him to develop under a manager like Jose Mourinho and around players like Alderweireld and Sanchez. They do need another recognised centre-half and he fits the bill.”

Rodon was an integral part of the Swansea team which reached the play-off semi-finals last season and the Welsh club will be eager to try and retain the defender who they see as an important component as they look to mount a promotion push.

Spurs had also been interested in deals for deals for Antonio Rudiger and Milan Skriniar but they collapsed on transfer deadline day.

Although Rodon may not have the top-flight experience of Rudiger he may represent a younger and cheaper alternative.

